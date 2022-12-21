Axios Phoenix's 2022 year in review in photos
An aerial view of part of the state's largest homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix during an excessive heat warning in July.
A protester holds a sign for abortion rights at the Women's March rally outside the state Capitol on Oct. 8.
Former President Obama came to Phoenix in early November for a final campaign push for Sen. Mark Kelly and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.
A supporter of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari during a protest on Nov. 15 in response to news organizations calling the race for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.
People walk past a mural of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner outside Footprint Center on Dec. 8, the day she was released from Russian custody after 10 months of detainment.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is carted off the field after an injury during a game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, taking with him any hopes that the Cards could turn the season around.
