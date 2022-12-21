1 hour ago - News

Axios Phoenix's 2022 year in review in photos

Jessica Boehm
Homeless encampments lining a street with downtown buildings in the background.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

An aerial view of part of the state's largest homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix during an excessive heat warning in July.

A woman holding a sign that says, "My body, My choice."
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A protester holds a sign for abortion rights at the Women's March rally outside the state Capitol on Oct. 8.

President Obama waving with candidates.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Obama came to Phoenix in early November for a final campaign push for Sen. Mark Kelly and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.

A man holding an American flag outside of a government building.
Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A supporter of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari during a protest on Nov. 15 in response to news organizations calling the race for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.

People walking past a mural.
Photo: Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images

People walk past a mural of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner outside Footprint Center on Dec. 8, the day she was released from Russian custody after 10 months of detainment.

A football player on a cart.
Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is carted off the field after an injury during a game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, taking with him any hopes that the Cards could turn the season around.

