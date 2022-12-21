From abortion lawsuits to Kari Lake: Phoenix's top stories of 2022

It's OK if you feel exhausted as the end of the year approaches. 2022 in Phoenix was a lot.

What's happening: From political controversy to disappointing sports moments, here's a recap of this wild year.

State of play: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, restoring states' abilities to regulate abortion. It had major health care and political consequences in Arizona.

Medical providers, interest groups and politicians have been in and out of court since then trying to determine which state abortion law should be enforced.

Liberal cities, including Phoenix, adopted policies to discourage their police officers from enforcing abortion laws.

While Democrats mourned the Supreme Court's decision, it did help them invigorate voters in an election year that was expected to favor Republicans — likely helping them eke out several close victories in Arizona.

Live from Phoenix: Love her or hate her, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was the face of the state this year, garnering national attention for her unwavering support of former President Trump and her vitriolic approach toward anyone she disagreed with.

And who can forget Cecily Strong's impersonations of her on "Saturday Night Live"?

Yes, but: Lake lost, narrowly, to Katie Hobbs, who will be inaugurated as our 24th governor on Jan. 5.

Meanwhile: Lake and other MAGA Republicans who lost are pushing unsubstantiated claims about election fraud.

It's the economy, stupid: Wile the nation teetered on the edge of a recession, Phoenix saw the highest levels of inflation among big cities.

We're used to it: The Phoenix Suns suffered a painful loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals over the summer, busting our hopes for a repeat Finals appearance.

And they're not winning as easily this year, sitting tied for second place in the Western Conference.

The Cardinals will not be making an appearance in the Glendale Super Bowl next year, as they've fallen to 4-10 and lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season.

The Diamondbacks came in second to last in the NL West, but tbh, we didn't expect anything more from them.

1 good thing: Axios Phoenix launched in 2022! It's been a complicated year. Thanks for turning to us to help make sense of it all. See ya next year!