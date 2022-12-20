Phoenix and Glendale are instituting "clean zones" during Super Bowl weekend — a policy that restricts who can advertise near the big game.

How it works: As early as 2001, the NFL began requiring host cities to implement restrictions to prevent "ambush marketing" and protect the very lucrative Super Bowl advertising and sponsorship deals.

Phoenix is enforcing its policy throughout most of downtown, where Super Bowl-related events will be held leading up to and after the game, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19.

Glendale's will only be in effect from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 within a one mile radius of the stadium, ABC 15 reported.

During those times, no businesses will be allowed to hang signs, banners or any other kind of promotional material without permission from the city and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

The intrigue: Some people think this is a violation of free speech, especially for those who live or own businesses within the zones.

State of play: An attorney from the conservative Goldwater Institute sent a letter to the city of Phoenix last week indicating they will sue if the city implements the policy.

The think tank is representing downtown Phoenix property owner Bramley Paulin who had planned to lease out his land to advertisers.

What they're saying: "Helping host Super Bowl festivities is an exciting opportunity for Arizonans. But hosting sporting events should not come at the cost of surrendering constitutional rights," Goldwater attorney John Thorpe said in a press release.

The other side: Phoenix communications director Dan Wilson said the city "is working closely with local businesses to provide them information and assistance surrounding the opportunities presented by the increased number of people in the downtown area."