Here are some ways to celebrate Hanukkah in the Valley
The first night of Hanukkah is Sunday, and if you want to go out and celebrate, you're in luck because there are some great options in the Valley.
Crescent Ballroom
When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6pm, at 308 N. 2nd Ave.
Details: Celebrate the fourth night with a menorah lighting, latkes, "certified kosher Brooklyn Beer" and sufganiyot — jelly donuts, for the uninitiated — along with "a very special Hanukkah set by Rick Naimark on piano & vocals."
Cost: Free
Jeremy's thought bubble: My family goes to Crescent Ballroom's celebration almost every year, so if you come by, you'll probably see me there.
Community Menorah Lighting in Carefree
When and where: Every night from this Sunday through next, 5:30-7pm, at Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, 101 Easy St. in Carefree
Details: Each night features a different community group or family lighting a 6 1⁄2-foot menorah. There will be gift bags for the kids and Hanukkah gelt for all.
Cost: Free
Merry Main Street Celebrates Hanukkah
When and where: Sunday, 6:30pm, 47 W. Main St. in Mesa
Details: Rabbi Laib Blotner with Chabad-Lubavitch in Mesa will join Mayor John Giles to light a 12-foot-tall menorah that will be on display for all eight nights. Stick around to sing some Hanukkah songs.
Cost: Free
Downtown Tempe Menorah Lighting
When and where: Monday, 5:30pm, 24 E. Sixth St.
Details: Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with the first annual menorah lighting at 6th Street Park, and grab some dinner from a local kosher food truck.
Cost: Free
Zoom out: If none of those events get your dreidel spinning, there are eight nights' worth of fun all over the Valley. Check out some of the other events in the Phoenix area.
