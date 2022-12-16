The first night of Hanukkah is Sunday, and if you want to go out and celebrate, you're in luck because there are some great options in the Valley.

When and where: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6pm, at 308 N. 2nd Ave.

Details: Celebrate the fourth night with a menorah lighting, latkes, "certified kosher Brooklyn Beer" and sufganiyot — jelly donuts, for the uninitiated — along with "a very special Hanukkah set by Rick Naimark on piano & vocals."

Cost: Free

Jeremy's thought bubble: My family goes to Crescent Ballroom's celebration almost every year, so if you come by, you'll probably see me there.

When and where: Every night from this Sunday through next, 5:30-7pm, at Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, 101 Easy St. in Carefree

Details: Each night features a different community group or family lighting a 6 1⁄2-foot menorah. There will be gift bags for the kids and Hanukkah gelt for all.

Cost: Free

When and where: Sunday, 6:30pm, 47 W. Main St. in Mesa

Details: Rabbi Laib Blotner with Chabad-Lubavitch in Mesa will join Mayor John Giles to light a 12-foot-tall menorah that will be on display for all eight nights. Stick around to sing some Hanukkah songs.

Cost: Free

When and where: Monday, 5:30pm, 24 E. Sixth St.

Details: Celebrate the second night of Hanukkah with the first annual menorah lighting at 6th Street Park, and grab some dinner from a local kosher food truck.

Cost: Free

Zoom out: If none of those events get your dreidel spinning, there are eight nights' worth of fun all over the Valley. Check out some of the other events in the Phoenix area.