Injuries continue to plague Suns as losses mount

Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets dunks Tuesday against the Suns. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns finally have star point guard Chris Paul back, but that's about the only thing that's gone right for them in the past couple weeks.

What's happening: The Houston Rockets, who have one of the worst records in the NBA, handed Phoenix its fifth straight loss Tuesday by winning 111-97.

The Suns have lost six of their last seven and all five of their games since Paul's return.

Between the lines: The injury bug is still afoot. Devin Booker, the team's leading scorer, has missed the last two games with tightness in his hamstring. Center Deandre Ayton and backup point guard Cameron Payne exited Tuesday's game with injuries. .

Yes, but: Ayton expects to play tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, The Arizona Republic reported.

Payne's situation is less clear after injuring his foot.

Details: The Suns offense has gone cold. They shot 32% from the field against the Rockets missing 70 of their 103 shots.

Their average margin of defeat during this losing streak is 15 points.

What they're saying: "Sometimes when it rains, it pours, man," Suns guard Landry Shamet told the Republic after Tuesday's game.

"Stay the course. … It's a long season. We're not even halfway through yet," Paul added.

1 ironic thing: The Suns were on a roll during Paul's absence, going 10-5 and winning six in a row.

Jeremy's thought bubble: While it's dismaying to see the Suns struggle like this, at least the injuries are happening early in the season.