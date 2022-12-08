Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is calling on Arizona officials to pass safety laws, including seat belt enforcement and motorcycle helmet requirements, to help curb fatalities.

Driving the news: The national advocacy group, which is made up of law enforcement, public health and insurance entities, gave Arizona a "caution" ranking in its annual road safety report released Tuesday.

The group applauded the state's DUI laws and ban on texting while driving, but it urged lawmakers to consider 11 other safety measures.

Why it matters: Almost 1,200 people died in traffic collisions on Arizona roadways last year — the most since 2006, according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) data.

What they're saying: "As a law enforcement officer, I had to deliver the tragic news that a son, daughter, wife, husband or parent had been killed. … It is an experience that stays with you, especially knowing that these losses are entirely preventable," Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover said during a press conference announcing the report's findings.

He lamented that Arizona does not enforce seat belt laws as a primary offense. He said the restraints are often the difference between "life and death or between suffering a serious lifelong injury or walking away from a crash."

Of note: Arizona law requires drivers and front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt, but law enforcement can't pull someone over for that infraction alone. We are one of 20 states that does not require all back-seat passengers to wear seat belts, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

State of play: Arizona's legislature has traditionally valued individual liberty by rejecting proposed safety requirements.

For instance: Lawmakers rejected texting while driving bans for 12 years in a row. In 2019, it finally adopted a law outlawing all handheld cellphone use.

By the numbers: An Axios Phoenix analysis of ADOT crash data found that a lack of seat belts and other behavior choices likely played a role in many fatal crashes last year.

In cases where investigators could determine whether a safety device was used, more than half of the people who died were not using one.

Alcohol was involved in about 21% of deaths, the lowest rate in the past five years.

Be smart: Motorcyclists were disproportionately killed in traffic collisions last year, according to the ADOT data.

Motorcycles make up 4% of all registered vehicles, but 23% of drivers killed last year were riding one.

Arizona does not require helmets, but advocates recommend a DOT-compliant one.

The other side: Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, tells us that although Arizona doesn't have a primary seat belt enforcement law, we have a higher rate of seat belt use than some states that do.