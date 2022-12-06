The State Forty Eight T-shirt and bandanna for the 5K-9 Fun Run. Photo: Courtesy of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee

The big game is 68 days away, but the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee will kick off its impressive lineup of events in about a month with a fun run benefiting PetSmart Charities.

What's happening: The 5K-9 event will start at Mesa Riverview Park on Jan. 7 at 7:30am.

The $30 registration fee includes a limited-edition State Forty Eight T-shirt and a bandanna for your pup.

Why it matters: This event is a chance to soak up the Super Bowl fun before all the out-of-towners get here in February.

What they're saying: “We’re excited for the community to come together for a morning of healthy family fun and of course, including our four-legged friends in activities leading up to Super Bowl LVII is a highlight,” Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee president and CEO Jay Parry said in a statement.

Be smart: You can bring only two dogs per human participant.