ASU and UofA are both in stronger-than-expected positions as Pac-12 play begins today in the men's college basketball season.

The Wildcats are 6-0, while the Sun Devils are 6-1.

What's happening: UofA hits the road to play a 5-2 Utah squad while 4-3 Colorado hosts the Sun Devils.

State of play: UofA is the No. 4 team in this week's AP rankings, climbing from their starting rank of 17th.

Before entering conference play, they beat Creighton last week to win the Maui Invitational.

The Wildcats' high-powered offense leads the nation with 97.5 points per game.

Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 19.3 points per game, while Oumar Ballo is averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.

What they're saying: "It’s good to get the recognition, but we’re not satisfied. … Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, and be one the final two teams playing," Wildcats guard Courtney Ramey told The Arizona Daily Star about the team's ranking.

Meanwhile: The surging Sun Devils are 6-1, with a marquee win over Michigan, which was ranked No. 20 at the time.

ASU isn't ranked but got six votes for this week's AP rankings.

The Sun Devils are tied with Washington for second place in the conference, defying the preseason expectations of ESPN, which projected ASU to finish sixth, and Sports Illustrated, which picked them to finish ninth.

Their defense has been stout this season. The 59.7 points-per-game they give up is 34th in the country, but their defensive field goal percentage of just under 34% is fourth in the nation, and their defensive 3-point percentage of 22.1% is third overall.

What they're saying: "It starts with how we defend. If we guard like that every game, we're going to get stops and then we're going to get in the open court and then we could go on some of those scoring runs if we make that commitment," ASU coach Bobby Hurley told The Arizona Republic.

What we're watching: ASU and UofA meet for the first time this season on New Year's Eve in Tempe.

Of note: Although Pac-12 play begins today, both Arizona teams have a slate of non-conference games left on the schedule this month.