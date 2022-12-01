Check out these Phoenix area pop-up bars for some holiday cheer

Cocktails at last year's Sippin' Santa bar at Bitter & Twisted. Photos: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The pop-up bars that take over some of our favorite local haunts during the holiday season are back with a tinsel-covered bang this year.

Get in the spirit with some festive food and cocktails and an Instagrammable backdrop.

❄️ Miracle at Floor 13

State of play: The bar on the rooftop of Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown has undergone a kitschy remodel with Santa figurines galore. Sip on a Snowball Old- Fashioned and chow down on some Jingle Bell Meatballs while you bask in the holiday glow.

Details: Through Jan. 8. Hours: 5-10pm Sunday–Thursday and 5pm-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Reservations are recommended.

Of note: There is a food and beverage minimum of between $25-$50 per person depending on the party size.

🎅🏼 Sippin' Santa

State of play: Forget the chilly weather. Bitter & Twisted is now a tiki Christmas bar, with colorful lights wrapped around palm trees and cocktails served in Santa-merman cups.

Details: Through Dec. 24. Hours: 4pm-midnight Tuesday-Thursday and 4pm-1am Friday and Saturday.

Bitter & Twisted doesn't take reservations, but you can get on a waitlist before you arrive.

🍹 Feliz Navidad Cantina

Details: Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill in Scottsdale is once again covered in red and green decor and changing its name to "Feliz Navidad Cantina."

Details: Open through Dec. 25.