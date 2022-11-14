Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights.

The latest: The governor's race is still too close to call, with 160,021 votes left to count statewide, including 94,285 in Maricopa County.

Hobbs is up by 26,011 votes, a 50.5%-49.5% lead.

Lake is losing Maricopa County 52%-48%, but started picking up votes there as election officials began counting early ballots that voters dropped off on Election Day, which were widely expected to favor Republicans.

Yes, but: Hobbs dominated in Pima County over the weekend, which helped offset Lake's gains in Maricopa County.

The intrigue: In a statement Sunday night, Hobbs' campaign said, "Katie has led since the first round of ballots were counted, and after tonight's results, it's clear this won't change."

Lake has not yet responded.

State of play: The Associated Press called the U.S. Senate race for Mark Kelly on Friday.

His victory over Republican Blake Masters, along with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada, ensures that the Democrats will hold their majority in the Senate, even if Republican Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff election.

Masters has not yet conceded, issuing a statement on Saturday saying he'll congratulate Kelly on a hard-fought victory if he wins, but that he wants to see the remaining votes counted first.

The AP also called the secretary of state's race for Democrat Adrian Fontes, who defeated Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

Races in the air: Democrat Kris Mayes' lead in the race for attorney general narrowed to just 50.2%-49.8% over Republican Abraham Hamadeh.

Democratic Superintendent of Public Instruction now leads Republican challenger Tom Horne by just 592 votes.

Congress: Republican Rep. David Schweikert took a 50.1%-49.9% lead over Democrat Jevin Hodge in their Phoenix and Scottsdale-based district.