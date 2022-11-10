1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Veterans Day in the Phoenix area

Jessica Boehm

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

There are several events honoring veterans Friday and throughout the weekend. Here are a few to check out.

🥁 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

When and where: Friday at 11am. The route starts on Central Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road.

Details: Floats, ROTC units, military vehicles, classic cars, marching bands and equestrian units will trek through central Phoenix.

🏃 Veterans Day Run

When and where: Saturday at 8am at Kiwanis Park in Tempe.

Details: Participate in a 10k, 5k or 1-mile walk/run to benefit Team Red, White and Blue, an organization that connects veterans to their communities through physical activity.

✈️ Royal Air Force Cadet Memorial

When and where: Sunday at 10:45am at the Mesa Cemetery.

Details: Mesa will host a commemorative program with a historic aircraft fly-over to honor the 23 British Royal Air Force cadet pilots who died while training at Falcon Field during the 1940s.

