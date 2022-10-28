Party in the Valley for Halloween weekend
Monday is for trick-or-treating, but this weekend is for Halloween parties. If you're looking for something ghoulishly fun to do, we've got you covered.
5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
When and where: Saturday from 2pm to midnight at Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 N. 75th St. in Scottsdale.
Details: Get dressed up for Halloween and hit the bars in Scottsdale, with a $1,000 prize for the bar crawler with the best costume.
Cost: $9-$22.50.
Halloween Spooktacular Balloon Festival
When and where: Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9:30pm at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
Details: Take your kids trick-or-treating at more than 20 tethered hot air balloons, with a trophy and a $100 gift card for the costume contests.
Cost: $17 for kids and $22 for adults if you buy online. Tethered balloon rides are $25.
Bashas' Halloween celebration
When and where: Saturday from 10am from 2pm at more than 40 Bashas' grocery stores across the Valley.
Details: Take the kids out for early trick-or-treating at Bashas'. Each store will give out a $25 gift certificate and a dozen donuts for the kiddo with the best costume at 1pm.
Cost: Free
"Hocus Pocus" in concert
When and where: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm at Phoenix Symphony Hall, 75 N. 2nd St.
Details: Watch this Halloween classic while the Phoenix Symphony plays the score.
Cost: $34-$102
You tell us: Monday is Halloween, and we want to know what you think are the best places in the Valley to take your kids trick-or-treating.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.