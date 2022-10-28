Monday is for trick-or-treating, but this weekend is for Halloween parties. If you're looking for something ghoulishly fun to do, we've got you covered.

When and where: Saturday from 2pm to midnight at Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 N. 75th St. in Scottsdale.

Details: Get dressed up for Halloween and hit the bars in Scottsdale, with a $1,000 prize for the bar crawler with the best costume.

Cost: $9-$22.50.

When and where: Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9:30pm at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Details: Take your kids trick-or-treating at more than 20 tethered hot air balloons, with a trophy and a $100 gift card for the costume contests.

Cost: $17 for kids and $22 for adults if you buy online. Tethered balloon rides are $25.

When and where: Saturday from 10am from 2pm at more than 40 Bashas' grocery stores across the Valley.

Details: Take the kids out for early trick-or-treating at Bashas'. Each store will give out a $25 gift certificate and a dozen donuts for the kiddo with the best costume at 1pm.

Cost: Free

When and where: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm at Phoenix Symphony Hall, 75 N. 2nd St.

Details: Watch this Halloween classic while the Phoenix Symphony plays the score.

Cost: $34-$102

You tell us: Monday is Halloween, and we want to know what you think are the best places in the Valley to take your kids trick-or-treating.