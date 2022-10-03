1 hour ago - Things to Do

Check out these three events before the Phoenix Pride Festival

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a rainbow cactus.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Pride month was technically in June, but here in Phoenix we wait until October for our big celebration (because, you know, the heat).

State of play: Phoenix Pride is hosting several events leading up to the 41st Annual Phoenix Pride Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. Here are a few you shouldn't miss!

Oct. 6: Pride Skate

What's happening: Raise money for the Phoenix Pride Community Foundation with a night of roller skating.

Details: 5:30-8pm at Great Skate Glendale

  • $15 for 2½ hours of skating and skate rental
Oct. 12: A History of Fashionable Queerness

What's happening: Learn how the LGBTQ+ community has used fashion as a form of expression and influenced mainstream trends from fashion history scholar Michael Mamp.

Details: 6:30-7:30pm at the Phoenix Art Museum

  • Tickets are $5
Oct. 14: Official Pride Kickoff Party

What's happening: Get ready for the festival with a dance party featuring DJ Jace M.

Details: 9pm-2am at Boycott Bar

  • Tickets start at $30
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more