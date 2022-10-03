Check out these three events before the Phoenix Pride Festival
Pride month was technically in June, but here in Phoenix we wait until October for our big celebration (because, you know, the heat).
State of play: Phoenix Pride is hosting several events leading up to the 41st Annual Phoenix Pride Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. Here are a few you shouldn't miss!
Oct. 6: Pride Skate
What's happening: Raise money for the Phoenix Pride Community Foundation with a night of roller skating.
Details: 5:30-8pm at Great Skate Glendale
- $15 for 2½ hours of skating and skate rental
Oct. 12: A History of Fashionable Queerness
What's happening: Learn how the LGBTQ+ community has used fashion as a form of expression and influenced mainstream trends from fashion history scholar Michael Mamp.
Details: 6:30-7:30pm at the Phoenix Art Museum
- Tickets are $5
Oct. 14: Official Pride Kickoff Party
What's happening: Get ready for the festival with a dance party featuring DJ Jace M.
Details: 9pm-2am at Boycott Bar
- Tickets start at $30
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.