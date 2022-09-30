Phoenix weekend plans: Enjoy German beer and Jamaican food

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered – presuming you're not already planning to hit up the Arizona State Fair.

When and where: Noon-7pm on Saturday, at Heritage Square, 115 N. 6th St., Phoenix.

Details: The Carribean food, music and art festival will feature live performances, vendors, arts and crafts, a kids zone and more.

Cost: $40 for ages 12 and up, $25 for ages 7-11 and free for kids 6 and under.

Oktoberfest in Chandler and Litchfield Park

When and where: Saturday, 3-11pm, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park 3 S. Arizona Ave., and 6-9pm, The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Details: Celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, games, food and, of course, beer.

The Litchfield Park event is for adults 21 and over. There's also a Kinderfest with Oktoberfest-themed activities for the kids.

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the gate and kids under 6 get in free in Chandler. $20 online, $25 at the gate in Litchfield Park.

When: 2-4pm on Sunday, Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 E. Washington St.

Details: Learn about indigenous history and culture with crafts, performances, art and exhibits.

Cost: Free