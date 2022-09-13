Phoenix to reopen Cholla Trail in late September

Hikers rejoice. The popular Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain is reopening on Sept. 30.

Catch up fast: The city closed the trail in 2020 for improvements and to relocate the trailhead.

Previously, hikers had to park on Invergordon Road and walk up Cholla Lane, a residential road, to reach the trailhead.

Because of trail's popularity, people were often walking in the middle of Cholla Lane instead of the small pathway alongside it, according to the city.

What's new: The trailhead is now on Invergordon Road, which the city hopes will be safer and more convenient for hikers and residents.

It will have bathrooms, water fountains, bike racks and dedicated space for rideshare pickup and drop-off.

The city also removed unstable boulders, improved the trail tread and added posts and way-finding signs.

The intrigue: Camelback Mountain is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the state. It's also the site of some of the most expensive homes in the state — and the city has struggled to balance hiker access and resident interests.

The trailhead relocation was meant to appease residents along Cholla Lane, but now other nearby homeowners are peeved that hikers will be walking near their properties, 12 News reported last year.

Know before you go: Restrooms and chilled water won't be available until later this year when nearby residential construction is completed.