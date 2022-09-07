The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday to spend $500,000 to expand its gated alleyways program, which some neighborhoods believe will deter crime and trespassing.

The council will vote to make the program a permanent city function and provide funding to gate approximately 45 additional alley segments.

Why it matters: Only about 22% of Phoenix residents have alleyways, but the city has received a surge in complaints about crime and illegal dumping in the alleys in recent years.

State of play: The city began piloting a gate program in 2017 in Royal Palm and Sunnyslope. It's since provided grants to neighborhoods in other parts of the city as well.

How it works: 50% plus one property owners along an alley segment must sign a petition in favor of gating to be considered for the program.

The city must be able to provide trash service on the street instead of in the alley.

The property owners must be in a neighborhood association or must form one.

Neighborhoods can also pay for their own gates, with city approval.

According to a council report, "gating an alley section" costs about $11,000. Neighborhoods would take over responsibility for cleaning and maintaining the alley.

What they're saying: City resident Luke Bevans told ABC15 in 2018 that he saw homeless encampments, needles and graffiti in his alley near 15th Avenue and Dunlap. A man also climbed from the alley into a backyard and exposed himself to two young girls.