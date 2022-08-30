1 hour ago - Real Estate

260-unit canal-side apartment complex being built in Scottsdale

Jessica Boehm
Two renderings of an apartment complex.
Renderings of Waterview Residential from a 2019 city of Scottsdale report.

An 8-acre construction site north of Camelback Road and east of Scottsdale Road will soon be a 260-unit luxury apartment complex.

  • Waterview Residential, which will run along the Arizona canal, is expected to open next summer.

Details: The complex will consist of two four-story buildings on top of a 407-spot underground parking garage.

  • It will have a fitness center, pool, courtyard and multiple lounges and gathering spaces.
  • Southwestern development company Stockdale Capital Partners owns the land.

What's next: Stockdale also owns the land just south of Waterview Residential and plans to build a high-end hotel, according to city planning documents.

State of play: Axios Phoenix subscriber Doug P. saw the crane along the canal and asked us to look into what was coming to his neighborhood.

