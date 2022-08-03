Can the Arizona Cardinals make it to the Super Bowl in Glendale?

With training camp in full swing and the pre-season right around the corner, Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping 2022 will bring a stronger season and this time a longer playoff run.

State of play: The Cardinals have an impressive roster of talent but haven't been able to define themselves as serious championship contenders — yet.

What's new: The Cardinals lost linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks and wide receiver Christian Kirk but otherwise retained most of their key players from last season.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who played with quarterback Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, joined the Cards via trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

The team also drafted tight end Trey McBride from Colorado State and defensive end Cameron Thomas of San Diego State.

1 bummer thing: Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins maintains that he never took supplements and that it may have been a contaminant in shampoo or some other product he uses.

1 expensive thing: Murray, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, agreed to a contract extension worth up to $230 million last month.

The contract initially required him to study film for four hours per week, but the team removed the "independent study" clause after it caused a public stir with analysts and former players calling it insulting.

Flashback: The Cardinals made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2015, but were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card game.

What he's saying: “It was probably good for us to feel that pain, that hurt, watching the game over and over again,” Murray told The Arizona Republic. “We can learn from it.”

Of note: This season's Super Bowl will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

After never happening in the first 55, the host city's team has won the past two Super Bowls. Why not make it three years in a row?

Yes, but: Bookmakers aren't optimistic. Tipco Sportsbook puts the probability of the Cards winning the Super Bowl at a little more than 3%.