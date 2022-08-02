If you haven't cast a ballot yet, you still have all day to do so.

Of note: If you still have your early ballot, forget about putting it in the mail.

Instead, drop your signed-and-sealed early ballot off at any polling place — you don't even have to wait in line!

You can also put it in any non-USPS drop box.

Get out and vote: If you want to cast a ballot in person, you can do so at any voting center in Maricopa County.

Voters in the county are no longer restricted to voting at a precinct-based polling place that serves their neighborhood. Any voting center will print out your correct ballot.

The Maricopa County Recorder's Office has a list of voting centers and drop box locations on its website, and that list is also available to download.

Voting centers opened at 6am and close at 7pm, but as long as you're in line by closing time, you can still vote no matter how long it takes.

What to bring: You need your photo ID with your name and address.

You don't need it if you're just dropping off your early ballot. Election officials use the signature on your envelope to confirm your identity.

Don't bring your own pen. Election officials say you should use the felt-tip pens they provide because the ink won't gunk up the ballot tabulation machines.

Worth knowing: If you've already voted by mail in Maricopa County, you can check here to see if your ballot has been counted.

State of play: You can track the results of today's races as they come in on the secretary of state and county recorder websites.

The first batch of results will be released around 8pm, and the counties will update their counts throughout the night.

Details: The first round of results will be early ballots that election officials received in the mail before today. In Maricopa County, this likely will be about 70% of all votes, according to the county recorder.

The next ballots counted will largely be the ones cast in person at polling places today, followed by early ballots that people dropped off in person, and then provisional ballots, which aren't counted until the voter's eligibility can be confirmed.

That means it could take days for some of the closer races to be decided.

Of note: Just because a candidate is leading on election night doesn't mean they'll win. Results can change, especially if voters who favor a particular candidate walk in their early ballots today.

Political operatives say more Republicans than in previous years are holding onto the early ballots they received in the mail, indicating that a lot of GOP votes will be counted in the days after the election.

In the 2018 and 2020 general elections, that flipped the results of major state and county races.

By the numbers: As of Monday afternoon, more than 600,000 ballots had already been returned in Maricopa County.