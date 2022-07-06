Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Tostada is dead. May it stay that way

As someone who considers my love of Taco Bell a pivotal cornerstone of my personality, it brings me no joy to break this news: The Big Cheez-It Tostada is not good.

Flashback: The Mexican fast-food chain announced a collaboration with Kellogg's last week to sell its signature tostada on a Cheez-It that's 16 times larger than a normal cracker.

It also offered the giant Cheez-It in a Crunchwrap.

Unsurprisingly, the new menu items went viral with some people wondering if they would be the next Doritos Locos Taco and others correctly speculating that it would taste like heartburn.

The Cheez-It concoctions were available only at a Taco Bell location near the company's headquarters in Irvine, California.

It's just a very average location next to a Walmart.

During my trip to Disneyland over the weekend, my fiancé surprised me with a stop at the special location.

The tostada just didn't make sense on a Cheez-It.

I appreciated the crunchiness of the cracker, but the classic cheddar-y Cheez-It taste clashed with the iconic flavor combo of beef, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Do not ever order this. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios.

The Crunchwrap, which had the giant cracker inside a folded tortilla with beef and nacho cheese, was somehow even worse.

The Cheez-It immediately got soggy inside the tortilla pocket.

1 funny thing: Apparently, you can order the Cheez-It tostada plain (so just the giant cracker). I should have done that.

What's next: Taco Bell planned to offer the Cheez-It options for two weeks, but pulled the plug early because of huge demand, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The fast food giant said in a statement that it's "clear that Taco Bell and Cheez-It fans want more of this craveable collaboration!"

"Even though we can’t guarantee that any specific test item will roll out nationwide, at Taco Bell, we never say never!"

My thought bubble: Stop with the gimmicks and work on getting the Mexican Pizza back!