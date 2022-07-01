If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I'm obsessed with small-town fairs, festivals and parades. Yes, I watched too much "Gilmore Girls" when I was younger.

Lucky for me: Small-town Arizona on Fourth of July weekend is pretty much the mecca of community pride events

For this week's beat-the-heat feature, I've compiled some of these events in parts of the state that also happen to have nicer summer temperatures than the Valley.

If you go: Please send us photos!

Mormon Lake Charities Parade

Catch the parade in this town southeast of Flagstaff at 11am Saturday, followed by a BBQ and ice cream social at the Mormon Lake Fire Station.

July 2nd Independence Day Bash

Check out local businesses, let the kids enjoy the splash pad and listen to live music at Triple Creek Kitchen & Spirits in Prescott, starting at 4pm Saturday.

42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival

The Pine-Strawberry Arts & Craft Guild will host dozens of vendors at the Pine Community Center Grounds Saturday from 8am-5pm and Sunday from 8am-4pm.

All-American 4th of July Bash

Tombstone will host a number of events throughout the long weekend including a parade, pin-up pageant and car show.

4th of July at Watson Lake

Spend Monday evening at this lake outside of Prescott, where there will be water slides, live music, a beer garden and fireworks. Tickets are $5.

Route 66 Parade

Williams, just west of Flagstaff, will host a parade at 6pm and fireworks at 9pm on Monday.

Hometown Celebration

Enjoy family-friendly games, pie-eating contests and fireworks at Green Valley Park in Payson starting at 1pm Monday.

32nd Annual Oatman Egg Fry

Bring your best ideas to cook an egg dish using only the power of the sun on Monday from 11am-1pm in Oatman, outside Kingman.

Bisbee Fourth of July Celebration