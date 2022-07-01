1 hour ago - Things to Do

Beat the Arizona heat with these small-town Fourth of July events

Jessica Boehm
Animated gif of a thermometer in the shape of a cactus rising to 120+ degrees, and then back down.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I'm obsessed with small-town fairs, festivals and parades. Yes, I watched too much "Gilmore Girls" when I was younger.

Lucky for me: Small-town Arizona on Fourth of July weekend is pretty much the mecca of community pride events

For this week's beat-the-heat feature, I've compiled some of these events in parts of the state that also happen to have nicer summer temperatures than the Valley.

If you go: Please send us photos!

Mormon Lake Charities Parade
July 2nd Independence Day Bash
42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival
All-American 4th of July Bash
  • Tombstone will host a number of events throughout the long weekend including a parade, pin-up pageant and car show.
4th of July at Watson Lake
  • Spend Monday evening at this lake outside of Prescott, where there will be water slides, live music, a beer garden and fireworks. Tickets are $5.
Route 66 Parade
Hometown Celebration
32nd Annual Oatman Egg Fry
Bisbee Fourth of July Celebration
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more