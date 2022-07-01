1 hour ago - Things to Do
Beat the Arizona heat with these small-town Fourth of July events
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I'm obsessed with small-town fairs, festivals and parades. Yes, I watched too much "Gilmore Girls" when I was younger.
Lucky for me: Small-town Arizona on Fourth of July weekend is pretty much the mecca of community pride events
For this week's beat-the-heat feature, I've compiled some of these events in parts of the state that also happen to have nicer summer temperatures than the Valley.
If you go: Please send us photos!
Mormon Lake Charities Parade
- Catch the parade in this town southeast of Flagstaff at 11am Saturday, followed by a BBQ and ice cream social at the Mormon Lake Fire Station.
July 2nd Independence Day Bash
- Check out local businesses, let the kids enjoy the splash pad and listen to live music at Triple Creek Kitchen & Spirits in Prescott, starting at 4pm Saturday.
42nd Annual 4th of July Arts & Crafts Festival
- The Pine-Strawberry Arts & Craft Guild will host dozens of vendors at the Pine Community Center Grounds Saturday from 8am-5pm and Sunday from 8am-4pm.
All-American 4th of July Bash
- Tombstone will host a number of events throughout the long weekend including a parade, pin-up pageant and car show.
4th of July at Watson Lake
- Spend Monday evening at this lake outside of Prescott, where there will be water slides, live music, a beer garden and fireworks. Tickets are $5.
Route 66 Parade
- Williams, just west of Flagstaff, will host a parade at 6pm and fireworks at 9pm on Monday.
Hometown Celebration
- Enjoy family-friendly games, pie-eating contests and fireworks at Green Valley Park in Payson starting at 1pm Monday.
32nd Annual Oatman Egg Fry
- Bring your best ideas to cook an egg dish using only the power of the sun on Monday from 11am-1pm in Oatman, outside Kingman.
Bisbee Fourth of July Celebration
- Head down south Monday for a parade, vintage baseball games and more. Unfortunately, the Bisbee Coaster Races have been canceled.
