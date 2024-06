πŸ’° City Council gave preliminary approval to Mayor Cherelle Parker's nearly $6.4 billion budget, teeing up a final vote for her first spending plan next week. (CBS)

πŸ“± Drivers are now prohibited from using cellphones and other mobile devices while driving. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the new legislation into law, which levels $50 fines to violators. (City & State Pennsylvania)

❌ UPenn temporarily banned encampments and will review its guidelines around open expression on campus. The revisions follow weekslong pro-Palestinian protests broken up last month. (Daily Pennsylvanian)