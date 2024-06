Some environmental groups and lawmakers are worried about the most common method used to decaffeinate coffee.

Why it matters: Decaf has long been considered a safe way to enjoy a cup of joe for those cutting back on caffeine.

6% of adults in the Northeast drank decaf coffee over the past 24 hours, according to the National Coffee Association.

Between the lines: The European method of making decaf coffee is how most coffee companies decaffeinate (Starbucks calls it "direct contact"), and it typically involves a controversial chemical: methylene chloride.

Methylene chloride is considered a potential carcinogen

The FDA regulates methylene chloride when it is used to decaffeinate coffee. Exposure to residues must not exceed 10 parts per million.

The latest: Groups including the Environmental Defense Fund petitioned the FDA this year to ban the use of methylene chloride in food.

And, a California bill amended this month calls for the state Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment to study the health impacts of methylene chloride.

