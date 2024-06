⚖️ University of the Arts staff filed a class action against the historic Philly institution. They cited unpaid wages and the school's failure to give enough notice about its impending closure. (Philadelphia Magazine)

💰 Pennsylvania lawmakers are weighing whether to cap payments to charter schools at $8,000 per student, which could save school districts more than $500 million a year.

A state House committee advanced the proposal this week. ( Pennsylvania Capital-Star

🍽️ Update your summer restaurant bucket list with these new eateries, including the Indonesian-themed Rice & Sambal in South Philly and Sushi by Boū in Fishtown. (Eatery Philly)