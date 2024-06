πŸ‘€ Temple is looking into a potential merger to save the University of the Arts, according to the university's board chair.

Meanwhile, Kerry Walk has resigned as president of the University of the Arts, a move infuriating some faculty. Walk's departure came before bargaining over staff severance and benefits was set to begin. (Inquirer πŸ”’)

⚾ Phillies reserve infielder Jose Rodriguez will serve a yearlong suspension for violating baseball's gambling policy after investigators found he wagered on more than two dozen MLB games. (Sports Illustrated)

πŸ“š The team behind the Free Library of Philadelphia's Author Events series resigned Monday over what they called a "heartbreaking" work culture.