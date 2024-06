Eight in 10 Americans have been stumped by emoji use, according to a new report from language education platform Preply.

Why it matters: Emoji have become a tool for communicating quickly and visually, but varying cultural and generational uses continue to create communication roadblocks.

Driving the news: Preply surveyed 2,201 Americans from Feb. 1-29 to better understand how they interpret different emoji.

The most confusing emoji is 💠, per the report.

While 40% of those surveyed use the icon to signify luxury or indulgence, others say it means "nail polish," "don't mind me" and "self-care."

The 💨 and 🙃 are the second and third-most misinterpreted emoji.

Zoom in: Geographic location also plays into the confusion, the report finds.

The nail polish emoji is most misinterpreted by those living in the West and Midwest, while the dashing away emoji stumps those living in the Northeast and the upside-down emoji stumps those in the South.

💬 Isaac's thought bubble: I can't send certain loved ones ☠️ or they begin fatalistically hyperventilating. My friends understand I'm not dead, but rather dying with laughter.

Good to see 😷 has entered post-pandemic retirement.

