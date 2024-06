🏥 Health officials are warning of possible measles exposures at Philadelphia International Airport near a Terminal A West inspection point.

🠿️ Free parking at SEPTA Regional Rail stations could soon be a thing of the past.

The transit agency, facing a massive budget shortfall WHYY

🗳️ Embattled U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez will run for re-election for a fourth term as an independent.