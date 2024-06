Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Concert prices are down this summer from last year's highs, per new data from SeatGeek. Why it matters: Pop's biggest names aren't on the circuit this time. Experts say that last year's prices were likely due to historic demand to see Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

This summer's big draw is Olivia Rodrigo, who kicks off the next U.S. leg of her "Guts" world tour.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform in Philly on July 19.

By the numbers: SeatGeek reports the average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is $224, down from $269 last year.

That comes alongside an 11% increase in the number of U.S. concerts compared to last year.

The top 10 artists performing, via SeatGeek:

Olivia Rodrigo Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan — Aug. 6-7 at the Linc. Rolling Stones — June 11 at the Linc. Noah Kahan George Strait Luke Combs Hozier Chris Stapleton — June 6 at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden. Justin Timberlake — Oct. 11 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Go deeper: Olivia Rodrigo leads a cheaper summer for concerts