πŸ’° Families on fixed incomes say the School District of Philadelphia is charging too much for "senior fees."

Students must pay the mandatory fees, which can exceed $300, or risk being excluded from graduation ceremonies.

The district says some students qualify for a waiver or financial support. ( Chalkbeat

🎚️ Put it on the calendar β€” June 1 is "Freeway Day." City Council presented a resolution honoring the Philly rapper Freeway.

❌ City lawmakers abandoned a push to slash municipal taxes despite businesses lobbying for relief.

The move signals victory for Mayor Cherelle Parker, who proposed no tax breaks in her first spending plan.

Council says it'll await recommendations from a tax reform committee on how to shape future tax policy. ( Inquirer πŸ”’

Quote du jour:

"Long story. Thank you for understanding. C U Friday."

β€” Famous 4th Street Deli

The short of it: The deli temporarily shut down after being cited for several health-code violations, including the discovery of mouse droppings on a meat slicer and food-prep tables.