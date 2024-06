If you were impacted by last year's chemical spill in the Delaware River, you may be entitled to a cash payout. Why it matters: Yes, we know it sounds like a lawyerly infomercial, but a $2.7 million settlement with the companies responsible for the Bucks County spill sets aside $25 payments for everyone affected.

How it works: Those who file claims with proof of residence in the affected area at the time are eligible to collect $25.

If you can provide proof of economic loss from the spill, such as receipts or income statements, you can claim up to $50.

Catch up quick: Many Philadelphians stocked up on bottled water after more than 8,000 gallons of a water-soluble acrylic polymer spilled into the Delaware River in March 2023.