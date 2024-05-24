43 mins ago - News

Pennsylvania loves potato soup for Memorial Day

headshot
Illustration of an American flag on a fork flagpole

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Memorial Day in Pennsylvania looks like a bowl of potato soup.

State of play: That's the top recipe searched with "Memorial Day" in the Keystone State between May 16 of last year and this year, per Google Trends.

Zoom out: The most-searched recipes in nearby states include:

  • Delaware: Veggie burgers
  • Maryland: Guacamole
  • New Jersey: Cucumber salad
  • New York: Strawberry shortcake

Zoom in: Potato dishes are common among the descendants of the Pennsylvania Dutch, Katy Bodenhorn Barnes, director of genealogical services and programs at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, tells Axios.

  • Yes, but: While potato soup recipes appear in several of the society's heritage cookbooks, they were called "old fashioned" in the 1930s.
  • "I definitely don't think of [potato soup] as a Memorial Day or even summer dish," she added. "So I'm stumped as well by its appearance in the Google Trends!"

More recipes

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more