Memorial Dayin Pennsylvania looks like a bowl of potato soup.
State of play: That's the top recipe searched with "Memorial Day" in the Keystone State between May 16 of last year and this year, per Google Trends.
Zoom out: The most-searched recipes in nearby states include:
Delaware: Veggie burgers
Maryland: Guacamole
New Jersey: Cucumber salad
New York: Strawberry shortcake
Zoom in: Potato dishes are common among the descendants of the Pennsylvania Dutch, Katy Bodenhorn Barnes, director of genealogical services and programs at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, tells Axios.
Yes, but: While potato soup recipes appear in several of the society's heritage cookbooks, they were called "old fashioned" in the 1930s.
"I definitely don't think of [potato soup] as a Memorial Day or even summer dish," she added. "So I'm stumped as well by its appearance in the Google Trends!"