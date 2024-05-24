Share on email (opens in new window)

Memorial Day in Pennsylvania looks like a bowl of potato soup. State of play: That's the top recipe searched with "Memorial Day" in the Keystone State between May 16 of last year and this year, per Google Trends.

Zoom out: The most-searched recipes in nearby states include:

Delaware: Veggie burgers

Veggie burgers Maryland: Guacamole

Guacamole New Jersey: Cucumber salad

Cucumber salad New York: Strawberry shortcake

Zoom in: Potato dishes are common among the descendants of the Pennsylvania Dutch, Katy Bodenhorn Barnes, director of genealogical services and programs at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, tells Axios.

Yes, but: While potato soup recipes appear in several of the society's heritage cookbooks, they were called "old fashioned" in the 1930s.

While potato soup recipes appear in several of the society's heritage cookbooks, they were called "old fashioned" in the 1930s. "I definitely don't think of [potato soup] as a Memorial Day or even summer dish," she added. "So I'm stumped as well by its appearance in the Google Trends!"

