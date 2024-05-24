🗓️ Cities claim birthrights to Memorial Day

The history of Memorial Day is the subject of a longstanding academic smackdown, with dozens of cities and towns claiming to be the holiday's birthplace.

The backstory: Scholars agree that, in 1868, three years after the Civil War's end, Union Army General John A. Logan established a national holiday "for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country."

What's disputed is where he got the idea. Among the contenders:

Columbus, Georgia, where a Confederate widow who regularly decorated her husband's grave wrote a widely published letter to the editor in 1866 calling for "a day to be set apart annually" for Southerners to observe this "sad but pleasant duty."

Charleston, South Carolina, where African-American residents honored slain Union soldiers in a May Day ceremony in 1865.

