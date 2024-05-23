News Market: Chester workplace shooting Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
🚨 A man shot and killed two former co-workers and injured three others at a Chester linen company yesterday. The shooter was captured, but the specific motive remains unknown. ( ) AP 🏆 The Wilma Theater won the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award, which comes with a $25,000 grant. The South Philly theater is the first in the state to take home the honor. ( ) Philly Voice ✋ Not in my backyard. Some Northeast Philly residents are up in arms over a proposed playground in Pennypack Park. One woman worried the children's area would become a "Disneyland of riff raff." ( ) Northeast Times
👋
is closing in the coming weeks after a cult favorite and pie museum, Pizza Brain, 12 years. ( ) Philadelphia Magazine Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more