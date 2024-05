News Market: Chester workplace shooting

🚨 A man shot and killed two former co-workers and injured three others at a Chester linen company yesterday. The shooter was captured, but the specific motive remains unknown. (AP)

πŸ† The Wilma Theater won the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award, which comes with a $25,000 grant. The South Philly theater is the first in the state to take home the honor. (Philly Voice)

βœ‹ Not in my backyard. Some Northeast Philly residents are up in arms over a proposed playground in Pennypack Park. One woman worried the children's area would become a "Disneyland of riff raff." (Northeast Times)

πŸ‘‹ Pizza Brain, a cult favorite and pie museum, is closing in the coming weeks after 12 years. (Philadelphia Magazine)