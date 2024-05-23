News Market: Chester workplace shooting

🚨 A man shot and killed two former co-workers and injured three others at a Chester linen company yesterday. The shooter was captured, but the specific motive remains unknown. (AP)

🏆 The Wilma Theater won the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award, which comes with a $25,000 grant. The South Philly theater is the first in the state to take home the honor. (Philly Voice)

✋ Not in my backyard. Some Northeast Philly residents are up in arms over a proposed playground in Pennypack Park. One woman worried the children's area would become a "Disneyland of riff raff." (Northeast Times)

👋 Pizza Brain, a cult favorite and pie museum, is closing in the coming weeks after 12 years. (Philadelphia Magazine)