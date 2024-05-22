News Market: Early birthday bash

🇺🇸 Philadelphia is partying like it's 2026. The city kicks off the nation's 250th birthday celebration, (which is in 2026), with events like a new series of TED Talks focused on democracy's future. (FOX)

🥦 A Philly teacher and 8-year-old student racked up over 19 million views on TikTok with a dance battle to the hit "Veggie Dance" song. (ABC)

🔎 Officials are investigating whether hazardous materials were released from a crane fire that erupted near the Walt Whitman Bridge. (KYW)