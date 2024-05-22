News Market: Early birthday bash Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
🇺🇸 Philadelphia is partying like it's 2026. The city kicks off the nation's 250th birthday celebration, (which is in 2026), with events like a new series of TED Talks focused on democracy's future. ( ) FOX
A Philly teacher and 8-year-old student racked up over to the hit 19 million views on TikTok with a dance battle song. ( "Veggie Dance" ) ABC 🔎 Officials are investigating whether hazardous materials were released from a crane fire that erupted near the Walt Whitman Bridge. ( ) KYW
