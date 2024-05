๐Ÿ’ผ Mayor Parker canceled remote work for all city workers, effective July 15. Some public unions criticized the unilateral move, but business leaders embraced it. (NBC)

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija threw some shade at Philly, saying on X some Montco public jobs have hybrid work

๐ŸŽค Get ready, TN Kids! Justin Timberlake added an Oct. 11 performance at South Philly's Wells Fargo Center to his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Pre-sale tickets available 10am today.

๐ŸŽฎ Video games are now at the Free Library. Check out up to three titles at a time from the library's new collection of games for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and XBox One and X.