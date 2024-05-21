The trendiest baby names in Pennsylvania in 2023
Noah and Charlotte are back atop Pennsylvania's list of most popular baby names for 2023.
The big picture: They've topped the list a combined seven times over the last decade, per data from the Social Security Administration.
- Noah took No. 1 three of the last four years, while Liam held the top spot five times over the last 10.
- Charlotte reclaimed top billing from Olivia, who held the crown the two years prior.
Stunning stat: Charlotte marked the top name chosen by parents in 21 states while Noah held it down in nine states, per the data.
Here are Pennsylvania's other top-ranked names:
- Boys: Oliver, Henry and Benjamin
- Girls: Emma, Sophia and Amelia
