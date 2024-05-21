Share on email (opens in new window)

Noah and Charlotte are back atop Pennsylvania's list of most popular baby names for 2023. The big picture: They've topped the list a combined seven times over the last decade, per data from the Social Security Administration.

Noah took No. 1 three of the last four years, while Liam held the top spot five times over the last 10.

Charlotte reclaimed top billing from Olivia, who held the crown the two years prior.

Stunning stat: Charlotte marked the top name chosen by parents in 21 states while Noah held it down in nine states, per the data.

Here are Pennsylvania's other top-ranked names: