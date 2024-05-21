May 21, 2024 - Culture

The trendiest baby names in Pennsylvania in 2023

headshot
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Noah and Charlotte are back atop Pennsylvania's list of most popular baby names for 2023.

The big picture: They've topped the list a combined seven times over the last decade, per data from the Social Security Administration.

  • Noah took No. 1 three of the last four years, while Liam held the top spot five times over the last 10.
  • Charlotte reclaimed top billing from Olivia, who held the crown the two years prior.

Stunning stat: Charlotte marked the top name chosen by parents in 21 states while Noah held it down in nine states, per the data.

Here are Pennsylvania's other top-ranked names:

  • Boys: Oliver, Henry and Benjamin
  • Girls: Emma, Sophia and Amelia
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more