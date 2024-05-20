News Market: Cleaning blitz

🧹 Mayor Cherelle Parker has pledged to clean every block in Philly this summer. The 13-week cleaning blitz begins June 3. (WHYY)

🚨 Philly police sold nearly 900 department firearms over the past two decades, which were purchased by officers buying their own guns. None of the guns were discovered at crime scenes. (CBS)

📣 Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment over the weekend on Drexel's campus. The move comes after police arrested 19 people, including seven students, during a demonstration at UPenn. (6ABC)