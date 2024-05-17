News Market: 🦝 Rambunctious raccoon

49 mins ago - News

⚖️ Lawyers for former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial want to move his murder trial in the death of Eddie Irizarry outside the city. They said the "avalanche" of media attention the case has received makes it impossible for Dial to receive a fair trial in the city.

  • The judge will stage mock jury selections before deciding whether to relocate the trial. (Inquirer)

💉District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of a suspected head of a fentanyl ring after police seized more than 1,100 packets of drugs and two guns from a house in Kensington. Jada Williams' arrest comes as the city cracks down on Kensington's open-air drug market. (NewsNation)

⚽ Quote du jour:

"This is marvelous entertainment."
— Play-by-play commentator Callum Williams was amused by a raccoon that eluded capture on the field for 161 seconds during this week's Union match against New York City FC.

