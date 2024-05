๐Ÿ›๏ธ Six new tenants are coming to Cherry Hill Mall this year: Alo Yoga, Signature Workspace, Dry Goods, Kendra Scott, Rowan ear piercing, and Kooma Asian Fusion and Sushi bar. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

๐Ÿ“บ "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson makes a cameo in Childish Gambino's new music video for "Little Foot Big Foot."

๐Ÿค Jefferson Health and Lehigh Valley Health Network are merging to create one of the largest health care systems in the U.S. The deal, which will put 30 hospitals and more than 65,000 employees under one roof, is expected to become official this summer. (WHYY)