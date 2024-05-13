News Market: State trooper out

🚨 A state police trooper involved in the arrest of a top city official and her husband, both Black LGBT advocates, during a traffic stop in March no longer works for the agency.

The union criticized the department for not standing behind the trooper. ( FOX

🪧 Hours after pro-Palestinian student protesters were evicted from their encampment on Penn's campus, they demonstrated outside president Larry Jameson's home. (The Daily Pennsylvanian)

🏫 The new Philly school board re-elected Reginald Streater as president and gave first-time board member Wanda Novalés the nod for VP. (Chalkbeat)