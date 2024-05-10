Student Andre Geffen's photo of the Philly skyline behind a gate and "Do Not Enter" sign. Photo: Courtesy of the Weitzman

Dozens of Central High School students put their lens on democracy as the U.S. deals with deepening divisions over important social issues. Why it matters: The art installation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History includes photographs or photo essays from 60 students, some of whom are immigrants.

Driving the news: The exhibit, on display through Sunday, is part of a broader project inspired by PBS program "American Creed: Citizen Power," following two Stanford professors who round up young leaders as they explore existential threats to their communities.

Zoom in: Students' submissions were answering the question: Where do they see their views on the "intersection of citizenship, community and care in their lives?"

The photo essays explore intimate family moments, the struggles as members of the LGBTQ+ community and the perspectives of outsiders.

What they're saying: Student Andre Geffen writes that his untitled photo of the Philly skyline behind a gate and "Do Not Enter" sign is a commentary on the value of community, per the museum's website.