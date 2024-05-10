Driving the news: The exhibit, on display through Sunday, is part of a broader project inspired by PBS program "American Creed: Citizen Power," following two Stanford professors who round up young leaders as they explore existential threats to their communities.
Zoom in: Students' submissions were answering the question: Where do they see their views on the "intersection of citizenship, community and care in their lives?"
The photo essays explore intimate family moments, the struggles as members of the LGBTQ+ community and the perspectives of outsiders.
What they're saying: Student Andre Geffen writes that his untitled photo of the Philly skyline behind a gate and "Do Not Enter" sign is a commentary on the value of community, per the museum's website.
"Without a community, you are trapped, left to simply dream of having one," he says.