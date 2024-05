β˜• Starbucks signed a lease for a new space along Fishtown's hip Frankford Avenue corridor, reviving a 2019 push to open a site there. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

βš–οΈ Gov. Shapiro will sign legislation to criminalize the misuse of the powerful animal tranquilizer xylazine, which has spread in Philadelphia's heroin supply. (KYW)

πŸ† SkyHigh restaurant in Philly ranked No. 38 on People's "50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America" list. The restaurant is perched on the 60th floor of Comcast Technology Center.