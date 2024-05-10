Philadelphians share best Sixers encounters

Share on email (opens in new window)

From the "Round Mound of Rebound" to a chance run-in with Ben Simmons, readers told us about memorable encounters they had with former and current Sixers superstars. We've condensed their stories for clarity:

Jeff G. used news reports to reverse engineer the night he ran into much-maligned Simmons inside a nightclub.

Simmons played sparingly at that night's game because of back tightness.

Allegedly, Simmons stuck around the club for about a half-hour, but Jeff says it was still an "indictment" of his work ethic since he should've spent "the night in the training room."

In the 80s, Chris M. ran into Sir Charles Barkley in a fitness center sauna in Bala Cynwyd.

Chris says the "Mount Round of Rebound" eagerly chatted up random strangers — an experience shared by his mailperson friend who once offered a "slam dunk" as he delivered mail into Barkley's mailbox, prompting "a big laugh from Charles."

Suffering a "twin injury," Kelley W. grimaced whenever star center Joel Embiid landed awkwardly on his surgically repaired knee, understanding the injuries he's dealt with over his career.