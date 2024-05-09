News Market: Next steps for Kensington unclear
❓ Questions remain about next steps in Kensington after city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in the neighborhood.
- While officials say the area has "officially been resolved," it remains to be seen where individuals who refused drug treatment and other services will go. (CBS)
❌ Panera Bread will discontinue its highly caffeinated Charged Sips drinks linked to at least two wrongful death lawsuits, one involving a UPenn student. (AP)
🎙️ 97.5 The Fanatic laid off on-air nighttime host Pat Egan and contributor Jennifer Scordo as part of parent company Beasley Broadcast Group's 7% workforce cuts. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
