News Market: Next steps for Kensington unclear

❓ Questions remain about next steps in Kensington after city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in the neighborhood.

  • While officials say the area has "officially been resolved," it remains to be seen where individuals who refused drug treatment and other services will go. (CBS)

Panera Bread will discontinue its highly caffeinated Charged Sips drinks linked to at least two wrongful death lawsuits, one involving a UPenn student. (AP)

🎙️ 97.5 The Fanatic laid off on-air nighttime host Pat Egan and contributor Jennifer Scordo as part of parent company Beasley Broadcast Group's 7% workforce cuts. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

