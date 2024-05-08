3 hours ago - News

News Market: Thomas Jefferson's female prez

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a phone with an awning on it reading News Market, showing a photo of vegetables.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏟️ The Philly branch of the NAACP is backing the Sixers' $1.5 billion proposal to build an arena in Market East, believing it'll bring jobs and economic opportunities for the city.

  • The 76ers have bolstered support for the arena, but it still faces strong community opposition. (WHYY)

🎓 Susan Aldridge was named the first female president of Thomas Jefferson University. Aldridge has served as interim president since July 2023.

✈️ Pennsylvania taxpayers footed a $410,000 bill for Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration to travel across and beyond Pennsylvania in a state plane in 2023. The amount surpassed his predecessor. (Spotlight PA)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Philadelphia in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more