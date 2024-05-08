News Market: Thomas Jefferson's female prez

🏟️ The Philly branch of the NAACP is backing the Sixers' $1.5 billion proposal to build an arena in Market East, believing it'll bring jobs and economic opportunities for the city.

The 76ers have bolstered support for the arena, but it still faces strong community opposition. ( WHYY

🎓 Susan Aldridge was named the first female president of Thomas Jefferson University. Aldridge has served as interim president since July 2023.

✈️ Pennsylvania taxpayers footed a $410,000 bill for Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration to travel across and beyond Pennsylvania in a state plane in 2023. The amount surpassed his predecessor. (Spotlight PA)