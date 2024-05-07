News Market: Commencement speech canceled

💸 A city nonprofit is at risk of closing three learning centersin Northeast, North and West Philly and laying off about 150 employees after losing a lucrative state contract. The Caring People Alliance is appealing the decision. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🗣️ Quote du jour:
"Philly has to grease their poles when they win a championship. And how do they do it? By rubbing someone from Philadelphia on them."
— Tom Brady, regarded by many as the NFL GOAT, absolutely obliterating Philly fans during his Netflix roast rebuttal.