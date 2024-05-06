👀 Where's Isaac?
👋 Isaac here! You're all probably wondering where I've been.
- The short answer: On hiatus.
Yes, but: We're finally back with another installment of your favorite brain teaser. Here are the clues:
- The courts belong to us all, the tall and the small,
- Doesn't matter if you're MJ, or you can't ball.
- We're equal here.
- A public space, the people's place,
- Where the masses gather.
📬 Hit reply with the correct response for your chance to win some sweet Axios swag.
