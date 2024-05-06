2 hours ago - Culture

👀 Where's Isaac?

headshot
Where is Axios reporter Isaac Avilucea?

Whether you're Ant Man of the NBA or an aspiring baller, we're all welcome here. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

👋 Isaac here! You're all probably wondering where I've been.

  • The short answer: On hiatus.

Yes, but: We're finally back with another installment of your favorite brain teaser. Here are the clues:

  • The courts belong to us all, the tall and the small,
  • Doesn't matter if you're MJ, or you can't ball.
  • We're equal here.
  • A public space, the people's place,
  • Where the masses gather.

📬 Hit reply with the correct response for your chance to win some sweet Axios swag.

avatar

🌱

