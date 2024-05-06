News Market: ⚾ Cowhide stats

⚾ Ever wondered how baseballs are made? Cargill, a Pennsylvania beef-processing plant, takes many dairy cows nearing the end of their lives and uses their hides to produce hardballs used by MLB teams.

A single cowhide produces about 108 baseballs, and teams like the Phillies will go through 54,000 baseballs in a single season. ( Inquirer 🔒

🗣️ Quote du jour:

"Every year, I dress up as a different basketball player and dribble the basketball during the race. So, this year, I'm going as [Dennis] Rodman."

— Rusty Burrell, a runner explaining his unique tradition for the Broad Street Run.

🚨 Police say the father of the Kingsessing mass shooting suspect was arrested and charged with dousing relatives with gasoline and then setting them on fire.