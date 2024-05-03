News Market: Elected school board in play

31 mins ago - News

🏫 City legislators want to explore whether Philly should elect school board members, rather than allow the mayor to continuing appointing them.

🏠 The 76ers' Tobias Harris and his brother are involved in a project to build hundreds of new affordable housing units in Los Angeles' Echo Park. (Andscape)

🤢 Some dining halls and food vendors at Philly-area university campuses are plagued with health code violations, including Penn and Temple. See if your college is on the list. (6ABC)

