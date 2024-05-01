News Market: A.J. Brown's blessing

🏠 Mayor Cherelle Parker has softened a campaign pledge to build more than 30,000 new units of affordable housing in the city. She shifted her goal to repairing 30,000 homes of any kind.

The administration will count every newly built or repaired home toward that benchmark. ( Inquirer 🔒

🚨 Police are searching for someone seen on camera assaulting a man with autism on SEPTA's Broad Street line last month. (NBC10)

🗣️ Quote du jour:

"When I hang my cleats up it's going to be in that uniform right here, man. I'm so blessed and I'm so thankful. I'm ready for the upcoming season. Go birds."

— Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on his commitment to Philly after rumors swirled that he wanted to be traded.